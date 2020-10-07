Video: Here's the short case for re-electing Trump

In an nine-minute video from his nationallly syndicated radio show, Hugh Hewitt makes the case for re-electing Donald Trump and for voting Republican, listing the many accomplishments that are ignored in daily news coverage.

The question, he said, is whether or not we are worse off today than we were four years ago.

He cites an increase in liberties, judicial appointees that follow the Constitution, record-low unemployment before the Chinese coronavirus, restored military funding and more.

See the video:

In a column on the video, PJ Media's Victoria Taft said that while the media "portray Trump as a strongman autocrat, his real record bends decidedly toward more freedom for Americans."

Democrat nominee Joe Biden, on the other hand, represents a party that wants rationed health care, penalties for having the wrong political thoughts, defunding of police, the Green New Deal and "left-wing judges."

President Trump, among his many accomplishments, has reformed the Veterans Administration, removed the Obamacare mandate, confronted China's unfair trade practices, defeated ISIS and stimulated the economy through rollling back unnecessary regulations.

Significantly, he said, "Donald Trump leaves you alone."

Hewitt noted that Biden has ended up supporting policies that make him as far left as socialist Bernie Sanders.

"This is a clear statement on the choice that is ahead of you – nothing like you hear on the media because the Manhattan/Beltway media is 95% virulently anti-Trump," Hewitt said. "It's the most absurd imbalance in my life and it's going to get worse. That's the first and obvious sign of a one-party state. We've got to fight back against that. Vote against a one-party state."

He noted the Democrats want to add more states and pack the Supreme Court to hold power for a generation.