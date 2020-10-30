Vietnamese Baptist church burned down in Philly riots

(THE BLAZE) The riots in Philadelphia have caused major damage to businesses; at least 200 stores have been looted since the civil unrest erupted this week. For whatever reason, rioters targeted the Vietnam Baptist Church in Philadelphia, and set fire to the building on Tuesday night.

Vietnam Baptist Church Pastor Philip Pham told the Baptist Press, "I have no idea why they attacked our church. They burned it from the roof. They threw flammable chemicals on the roof and [flames] burned through the roof."

Despite the church being a "total loss," the pastor is grateful for a small miracle amidst the destruction.

church

