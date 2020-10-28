The history voters have seen will determine election's outcome

In these last days before the general election – one which some fear may be the last election we have as a free and united republic – I'd like to examine the political lay of the land, as it were, as well as continuing my ongoing assessment of the character of those on the political left and how this could play into how the election unfolds.

In the run-up to the general election of 2008, some of us did our level best to prevent the election of Barack Hussein Obama to the presidency, primarily because we saw him as the harbinger of "democratic socialism," or more accurately, one who would normalize radical, anti-American thought whilst cementing deep state interests and infrastructure.

Obviously, we weren't successful, and Obama succeeded at accomplishing what we feared. Many of the deluded young people who are engaging in violence in our cities at present came of age during the Obama years. Between the existing prevalence of leftist thought amongst educators and the shot in the arm Obama and his surrogates gave radical leftism, it should be no surprise that so many are participating in orchestrated demonstrations on the pretext of combating "systemic racism."

Judging from the existing data on early and mail-in ballots, it is clear that a lot of voters think this election is very important. During Obama's two terms, many of these voters were unable to clearly see the damage their president was doing, because much of it was the aforementioned behind-the-scenes deep state infrastructure-building. In 2016, Donald Trump ran on dismantling the deep state. When he won – which the Washington establishment did not expect – they became irrationally fearful, careless and reactive.

As we've seen, the resulting push-back from the left has been unprecedented, giving rise to actions that have been nearly impossible to ignore. However, due to the maneuvering of sundry politicos, the bias of the establishment press and increasingly questionable polling in recent years, it has become difficult to gauge the temperament of the electorate.

Thus, I believe it would be worthwhile to examine what voters have actually experienced since President Trump took office.

Since January 2017, voters have seen an attempted coup on the part of congressional Democrats in the form of their impeachment proceedings against the president. They've seen congressional Democrats continue to proffer the narrative of Russian collusion despite all evidence to the contrary, as well as mounting evidence that documents used in the investigation and subsequent impeachment of the president were advanced by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Obama White House.

They've seen big-tech billionaire leftists engaging in overt political subversion and business practices bordering on criminality, all toward the end of demonizing President Trump and his supporters, and advancing a political system that would rob Americans of the opportunities for success that allowed them to amass their billions.

They've heard the excruciating, ceaseless, banal prattle and projection of leftist celebrities and politicos, some claiming that the president and all his supporters should be prosecuted, imprisoned and even executed en masse, despite the absence of any prosecutable offenses. They've seen their president berated in crude and shameful fashion by Democrats, the press and media, as well as being upbraided for his alleged racism despite no evidence whatsoever to support this contention.

They've witnessed months of communist revolutionaries burning our cities and murdering people. They've heard elected Democrats voice support for these actions whilst alternately casting the blame for the violence at the feet of our president and imaginary white supremacists.

Finally, they've heard the thinly veiled emotional blackmail advanced by leftist mouthpieces, threatening to really burn America down if the president is reelected.

Amidst the madness, however, we're also seeing other unprecedented and encouraging developments. Though we may not be able to rely on polls, if anecdotal evidence is any indicator, it appears as though the Democratic Party is hemorrhaging black voters at levels never before seen. Even some prominent Hollywood celebrities have come out in support of the president, despite the cancel culture of the left, the volatile political climate and the danger to their livelihoods. In places like Chicago, Seattle and Portland, elected officials' blaming outside influences for the mayhem in their cities has, for their residents, worn thin in the face of the reality at hand.

Granted that standing-room-only crowds at Trump rallies and tumbleweeds at Biden rallies do tend to indicate overwhelming support for the president, but given the stakes at hand, it would be foolhardy to presume the Trump landslide of biblical proportions that many of us believe will occur.

That said, and factoring out the political ideologues on either side, it remains extremely difficult to envision the millions of voters who've been watching this tragic comedy – many of whom voted for Trump in 2016, after all – hitching their wagon to agencies who seem to believe that killing off the opposition would be an acceptable and far simpler way to achieve their ends.