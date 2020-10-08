SECTIONS
FaithMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
P Share Print

VP Mike Pence: 'I'm pro-life, I don't apologize for it'

Slammed Biden campaign for supporting abortion 'until the moment of birth'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 8, 2020 at 12:26pm
P Share Print

(LIFE NEWS) – During last night's vice-presidential debate with Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence was not backing down in any way, shape or form, from his pro-life position against killing babies in abortions.

Pence said, "I'm pro-life. I don't apologize for it. ... I couldn't be more proud to serve as vice president to a president who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life," he said.

Pence went after Harris and Joe Biden for supporting abortion on demand and taxpayer funded abortions – adding that they support abortions and abortion funding "up until the moment of birth."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×