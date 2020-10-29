Wall Street spent over $74 million to back Joe Biden

(CNBC) – People in the securities and investment industry will finish the 2020 election cycle contributing over $74 million to back Joe Biden's candidacy for president, a much larger sum than what President Donald Trump raised from Wall Street, according to new data from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

The sum includes contributions that began in 2019 and continued through the first two weeks of October to Biden's joint fundraising committees and outside super PACs backing his run. Former Goldman Sachs President Harvey Schwartz gave $100,000 this month to the Biden Action Fund, a joint fundraising committee for the campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

Biden also received a ton of financial support from leaders on Wall Street in the third quarter. Going into the final two weeks of the election, Biden, the DNC and their joint fundraising committees had over $330 million on hand. That's $110 million more than for Trump, the Republican National Committee and their joint committees. Biden's campaign is on track to raise $1 billion in the six days until Election Day.

