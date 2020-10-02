SECTIONS
WaPo tweets 'Imagine what it will be like never to have to think about Trump again'

Message unconnected to Trump's diagnosis deleted less than hour later

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 2, 2020 at 10:28am
(SUMMIT NEWS) Despite being apparently unconnected to Trump’s announcement that he had contracted coronavirus, the Washington Post was forced to delete a tweet that stated, “Opinion: Imagine what it will be like to never have to think about Trump again.”

Trump tweeted that he and Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 last night, prompting a wave of gloating and celebration from leftists and the media.

39 minutes later, the Washington Post tweeted a link to the story, with many believing it to be a reaction to the news.

Read the full story ›

