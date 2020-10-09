Washington Football Team blasted for benching black quarterback

(FOX NEWS) Nine out of the 32 teams in the NFL had Black starting quarterbacks entering the fourth week of the season and that number decreased in only the fifth week as the Washington Football Team made a change.

Washington decided to start Kyle Allen in place of Dwayne Haskins as they face the Los Angeles Rams at home. Washington is 1-3 on the season despite Haskins having 939 passing yards, four touchdown passes, and three interceptions and receivers only catching 89 passes on 143 targets. Not to mention, the defense had allowed 112 points in the first quarter of the season.

Coach Ron Rivera has experience with Allen as the starting quarterback going back to their days with the Carolina Panthers. It’s why the team picked up Allen in the offseason.

