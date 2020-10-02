SECTIONS
Watch: Democrat ad compares 2020 America to Nazi Germany

Video so crude even the ADL, which routinely labels Trump a white supremacist, denounces it as 'deeply offensive'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 2, 2020 at 4:12pm
(ZERO HEDGE) The Jewish Democratic Council of America is facing backlash after it produced a campaign ad that compared America under President Trump to Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler.

The video, titled “Hate doesn’t stop itself, it must be stopped,” features a split screen with footage of Trump rallies, and by its side footage of nazi rallies from the 1930s.

For good measure, the Democrats threw in images of white supremacists from Charlottesville in 2017, as well as images from the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack.

Read the full story ›

