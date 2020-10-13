WATCH: In stunning campaign ad, challenger to Maxine Waters spotlights her $6 million mansion

The Republican challenger to 15-term Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is drawing national attention with a viral ad that shows him in front of Waters' $6 million mansion, which is not in her South Los Angeles district.

Joe Collins III, a Navy veteran who does live in the district, told Fox News "The Ingraham Angle" Monday that his opponent has no substantive record of accomplishments.

In the ad, Collins cites rises in crime since Waters was first elected in 1991.

He emphasizes the Democrat "does not drink our water, she does not breathe our air and while she sits here, in her mansion, our district is in ruins."

"I was one of the kids left behind by Maxine Waters," Collins says in the ad. "I'm going to fight for safety and dignity for South L.A."

Collins told Ingraham that anyone who lives in South Los Angeles knows "the conditions of the district and they're not normal."

"The people are ready for a change," he said.

Ingraham noted Waters has called Collins a "Trump puppet."

"She can't talk about her record because she has no record, and so the only thing she can say to try and dissuade voters is 'he's a Trump puppet,'" the candidate said.

He said Trump "has done an incredible job creating policies that we can use to build, but he's done a great job with our economy."

"I prefer to be a Trump puppet than someone who supports Maxine Waters or be Maxine Waters any day," Collins said.

See Joe Collins' interview with Laura Ingraham:

Collins warned South L.A. will only get worse if Waters remains in office.

"We can see from homelessness already, it's been skyrocketing since 2009," he told Ingraham. "And Maxine, she's a legislator. She has the power to create or remove legislation and affect positive change and brings value to our lives and she has failed to do that for the amount of time that she spent in Congress as well as the [California] state Senate and the state Assembly."

If the district doesn't start electing new people to office, the Republican candidate said, "we are going to continue to see a downslide in our communities, economic decline in our communities and violence is going to get worse."