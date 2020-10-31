Whistleblower says El Paso ambulances picking up COVID-19 patients from Juarez

(KFOX) El Paso is making international headlines for the COVID-19 outbreak.

As emergency responders are being recognized across the nation, El Paso's first responders may be facing more danger from COVID-19 than anyone else.

El Paso firefighters in the trenches of the COVID-19 pandemic, cannot talk on the record about the number of people they are picking up every day from El Paso's international bridges.

But a whistleblower inside the fire department spoke to KFOX14 exclusively on condition of anonymity.

