Whistleblower says El Paso ambulances picking up COVID-19 patients from Juarez

Ambulances sent to border bridge daily to take non-citizens to U.S. hospitals

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 31, 2020 at 6:31pm
(KFOX) El Paso is making international headlines for the COVID-19 outbreak.

As emergency responders are being recognized across the nation, El Paso's first responders may be facing more danger from COVID-19 than anyone else.

El Paso firefighters in the trenches of the COVID-19 pandemic, cannot talk on the record about the number of people they are picking up every day from El Paso's international bridges.

But a whistleblower inside the fire department spoke to KFOX14 exclusively on condition of anonymity.

