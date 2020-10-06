White House acquiesces to FDA's COVID-19 vaccine emergency-approval guidelines

(ZEROHEDGE) – After the FDA stiff-armed the White House's attempt to remove a provision from the public-health agency's emergency use authorization guidelines, White House insiders are telling WSJ that they accept the FDA's plan, bolstering claims made by FDA Director Dr. Stephen Hahn that the agency wouldn't be swayed by Trump after appearing to kowtow to the administration.

Last night, both the NYT, Associated Press and Politico published "scoops" detailing an alleged effort from within the West Wing to improperly shape the FDA's protocols and policies surrounding granting emergency-use authorization (EUA) to COVID-19 vaccines, with the goal of eliminating a provision that would effectively preclude a vaccine before election day.

Politico's report claimed that the White House was interfering at the behest of the big drug makers hoping for more lax restrictions.

Read the full story ›