SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
P Share Print

'Whose ever got the guns can win - Let's take over the buildings!'

Lisa Fithian, BLM, radical leftists working with federal workers for post-election mass violence (Video)

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2020 at 1:28pm
P Share Print

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Lisa Fithian is a radical revolutionary who has been organizing chaos operations and antigovernment demonstrations in the United States for decades.

Lisa Fithian was a key organizer of violent demonstrations that caused the shutdown of the 1999 WTO meetings in Seattle, Washington.

Fithian is an anti-capitalist revolutionary.

Win or lose the communists are going to rip this country apart next week! Be warned. Be prepared!

Earlier today journalist Millie Weaver posted video of leftist groups including Black Lives Matter, being led by Lisa Fithian, and including federal employees plotting their mass chaos in the nation’s capitol next week.

TRENDING: Hunter's ex-business partner drops bombshell on Joe Biden and family

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×