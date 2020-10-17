Wray's FBI is investigating whether Hunter Biden emails are 'Russian disinformation operation'

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) The FBI is investigating the damning Hunter Biden emails — not for the myriad of crimes they expose but to see if they are a “Russian disinformation operation.”

** The Hunter Biden emails expose a multi-million dollar pay-for-play scandal involving Joe and Hunter Biden.

** The emails came from Hunter Biden’s computer.

** Already, at least one person in the exposed email chains has corroborated the content of the emails.

** FBI Director Chris Wray hid this information from Congress and the executive branch during the Trump impeachment hoax. The information would have absolved President Trump on day one!

And now the FBI is investigating the scandal for Russian fingerprints?

