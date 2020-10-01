Yale prof claims coronavirus is 'ethnic cleansing'

(CAMPUS REFORM) – A professor at Yale University made the claim claimed that "#TrumpKilledAmericans" and that coronavirus is a "lazy man's ethnic cleansing."

Timothy Snyder, a Yale history professor, took to Twitter in early September to claim that COVID-19 is a "lazy man's" ethnic cleansing.

In the Twitter thread, Snyder first tweeted, "Coronavirus in America: A lazy man's ethnic cleansing #OurMalady #TrumpGenocide #TrumpLiedPeopleDied #TrumpKilledAmericans Kushner's team: "because the virus had hit blue states hardest, a national plan was unnecessary and would not make sense politically."

