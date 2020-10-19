SECTIONS
Diversions Education World
P Share Print

Zeptoseconds: Scientists successfully record shortest measurement of time in history

One trillionth of one billionth of a second

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 19, 2020 at 4:47pm
P Share Print

(STUDY FINDS) -- FRANKFURT, Germany — The blink of an eye seems to most people like an incredibly fast act. Scientists in Germany however, say they’ve witnessed something that makes the blink of an eye seem as slow as watching paint dry. Atomic physicists at Goethe University have measured the time it takes for a photon to cross a hydrogen molecule; a process that can only be measured in zeptoseconds.

In 1999, Egyptian chemist Ahmed Zewail won the Nobel Prize for measuring the speed of molecules changing their shape. Zewail founded the science of femtochemistry, which measures the formation and division of chemical bonds in femtoseconds. This revolutionary measurement equals 0.000000000000001 seconds.

The new study has now broken this record, finding that it takes 247 zeptoseconds for photons to cross hydrogen molecules. Study authors explain that a zeptosecond is one trillionth of one billionth of a second, or 0.000000000000000000001 seconds.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×