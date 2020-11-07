SECTIONS
11,791 ballots released by 3 Arizona counties – 66.3% for President Trump

Biden only leads in state by 39,769 votes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 7, 2020 at 12:42pm
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Arizona released its latest ballot drop Friday afternoon and it is great news for President Trump.

Arizona was called early for Joe Biden by multiple networks and news outlets, including Fox News. However, it is now looking like President Trump will win the state if this trend continues.

It is estimated that President Trump needs approximately 56%-58% of the remaining votes in Arizona to win the state.

President Trump took 66.1% of the latest ballot drop out of Arizona.

