The 1619 Project: A Marxist attempt to rewrite history

"The 1619 Project is an ongoing initiative from the New York Times Magazine that began in August 2019, the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. It aims to reframe the country's history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative." (The 1619 Project – The New York Times Magazine, Aug. 14, 2019.)

It's "an ongoing initiative" because they must continue to invent lies to push their socialist agenda. "It aims to reframe history" through the blatant use of lies and obfuscation for the express purpose of inventing a new history that supplants fact.

The hebephrenic absurdity inherent in this baneful polemic cannot be overstated. This is another highly toxic, viscous substance used to lubricate the flim-flam machine invented and operated by pernicious socialists. These people would claim that lions and tigers were brought to America because the African slaves feared them back in the jungle, and thus zoos were created to keep slaves from running away.

The never-ending jeremiad of immiseration offered in condensed literary versions all claiming that the slave trade made America wealthy is a damnable lie from the pit of hell. A person has to be as gullible as the purveyors of this manipulative agitprop are demonic, to blindly subscribe to such hegemony.

I know common sense and logical reasoning are qualities detested by those who have turned the manufacture of complaint into a monetized political construct, but the question the New York Times fails to answer is: What if those Africans and all of the African slaves had stayed in Africa?

What type of life would the "African-Africans" have today based upon the opportunities available to their forebears in Africa? Exactly what would the life of those who prostitute melanin content for political and financial gain be like today, had the ancestors referenced as having first arrived here 400 years ago stayed in Africa?

I don't subscribe to the incendiary narrative that over a 300-year period some 20 million African slaves were brought to the Americas. But, for the sake of argument let's allow said number is factual – what would the life of today's descendants of those people be like had their ancestors not left Africa?

Realistically speaking, what type of educational institutions would they have created? Truthfulness demands it be pointed out that America was in fact founded upon Christian tenets. Exactly what governmental and political construct and system of jurisprudence would have been born out of their godless, primitive beliefs?

I remind you that it wasn't Americans who started the slave trade nor was it the Americans who supplied the slaves. It was Ivory Coast Africans, specifically the Ashanti and Dahomi, i.e., modern-day Benin and Ghana, that turned the capture and sale of Africans into a massively profitable financial pursuit.

It was Australian and British colonialism that looted, plundered, and raped the African countryside, ruthlessly seizing her minerals and natural resources, including profiteering from animal and birds. Why does this supermarket tabloid blame America and ignore those countries?

These socialist misanthropes attack America, but America isn't a colonialist nation nor does it have a history of colonialism – despite what some socialist cretin with a teaching degree says.

It's pure ipse dixit to claim that the cotton and peanut picking bipedal instruments of labor, (i.e., slaves) purchased from purveyors of same, were responsible for building America. Common sense proves my point. We know what part of Detroit the descendants of these people are responsible for burning down, but what part of the Detroit auto industry are they responsible for building? Which skyscraper are these slaves responsible for erecting? Which steel mill are they responsible for inventing, building and maintaining for profit? Which coal mine are they responsible for opening?

Picking cotton and peanuts didn't singularly build America; neither did working as a laborer alongside another person to lay railroad tracks or build roads. Fact dictates that when given the opportunity the men and women of color rose above their circumstances to accomplish great things that benefited all Americans and in many instances all mankind.

What if the progeny of slaves hadn't been the recipients of predecessors leaving Africa and ending up on the auction block in America? Would Africa have produced Garrett Morgan, Percy L. Julian, Booker T. Washington, Dr. Mildred Fay Jefferson, Jane Wright, Daniel Hale Williams, ad nauseam?

The pathetic attempt to destroy history by rewriting it is the trademark of socialism. It continues to be successfully deployed to sentence persons of color to emotion and psychological prisons with lies and antipathy as the jailers.

Black illuminati boast of visiting the Motherland, i.e., Africa; but I take notice not one of them stays there. If Africa offers so much and America is so bad, why aren't the Spike Lee and Rep. Ayanna Presley types buying up boat and private jet tickets back there? Why didn't the Obama woman and family buy a $13 million waterfront estate in Africa?

Those in charge of the New York Times Magazine can postulate whatever lies their Marxist minds can conjure up, but their claims cannot survive even a cursory examination under the light of fact.

