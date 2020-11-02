2 of 3 Trump supporters want him to run in 2024

A new survey found 2 of 3 President Trump's supporters want him to run again in four years because they believe the 2020 election was "stolen" by Democrats.

The poll for the communications and messaging firm Seven Letter was discussed by columnist Paul Bedard in his "Washington Secrets" column in the Washington Examiner.

The survey found 66% of Trump's supporters want him to run again in 2024 if Joe Biden is certified the winner of the Nov. 3 election.

It found 79% of believe that Democrats stole the election from Trump, even more than a similar Rasmussen Reports survey last week that put the number at 75%, he explained.

Bedard noted others considered as potential candidates are Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr., Ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Ted Cruz.

The survey was the first from a new Seven Letter division called Seven Letter Insight.

The survey also showed showed the sharp division in the country.

Eighty-one percent of Republicans and 77% of Democrats have "LESS RESPECT" for those in the other party, and 80% of Republicans and 74% of Democrats say the other party is "RUINING this country."

And 75% of Republicans and 72% of Democrats are less likely to trust those of the other party.

Fifty-eight percent of Republicans and 52% of Democrats say they would be upset if a child joined the wrong party, and 55% of Republicans and 59% of Democrats say the opposing party members aren't so smart.

A child marrying into the wrong party? Fifty-one percent of Republicans and 50% of the Democrats would be upset.

Just about the same number said they would be "less likely" to hire someone from the wrong party.