2 more years of AOC: New York's 14th congressional district goes to her again

Democratic Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of New York won re-election on Tuesday, earning another two years in her seat after winning New York's 14th Congressional District yet again, NBC News has projected.

Ocasio-Cortez, popularly known as AOC, defeated Republican John Cummings, a retired NYPD cop and high school civics teacher from The Bronx.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins her first bid for re-election in New York, NBC News projects. https://t.co/UltKL2By4d — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 4, 2020

AOC, along with her fellow members of the "squad" of progressive female lawmakers -- Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts -- is widely touted as a thought leader for a Democratic Party that has moved the left in a more progressive, socialist direction over the past few years.

When I was a NYPD cop we kept the peace. @AOC wants to defund the police… are you kidding me? Let’s defund AOC. I’m going to win this race! Watch our TV ad and please donate today! https://t.co/xV2woDeFjm pic.twitter.com/wxQx112KVK — Cummings for Congress (@cummings2020) October 16, 2020

Cummings hoped to use his pedigree as a former police officer to attack AOC over her support for the "defund the police" movement.

In the end, the incumbent's socialist rhetoric won out.

That rhetoric had scored AOC endorsements from the Justice Democrats, The People for Bernie Sanders, NYC Democratic Socialists of America and Demand Universal Healthcare, according to Ballotpedia.

The young New York congresswoman famously authored the Green New Deal, a resolution that has since been heavily criticized for packing numerous big-government policies into a proposal that purports to combat climate change.

"[G]uaranteeing a job;" "adequate family and medical leave;" "high-quality education, including higher education;" "high-quality health care;" "affordable, safe, and adequate housing;" and "economic security" for all Americans are just some of the provisions of the Green New Deal.

In total, the deal would cost the average American household nearly $75,000 in its first year alone, according to a February study by the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris endorsed the Green New Deal during their presidential campaigns. Although Biden claimed in his first debate with President Donald Trump that he does not support the Green New Deal, his website states that "Biden believes the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face."

Following her win, Ocasio-Cortez will have another two years to come up with similar plans for the American economy.

