Login
SECTIONS
WorldBOOM TIMES BEHIND?
P Share Print

Over 20 million Americans remain on jobless benefits

California, Washington State saw biggest jump

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2020 at 12:35pm
P Share Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – 709,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, better than the expected 731k and and a big drop from the prior week's revised 757k print. Washington state and California saw the biggest jumps in jobless claims. Georgia and Texas saw the biggest improvements.

The good news for the headline-creators is that continuing claims dropped below 7 million for the first time since the lockdowns.

However, as initial and continuing claims have 'improved,' the jobless have rolled off the regular benefits into Pandemic-specific benefits.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×