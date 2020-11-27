Republicans poised for House takeover in 2022

After losing 40 seats and their majority in the U.S. House in the 2018 election, Republicans are now poised to regain power in 2022.

While the Democrats will remain in the majority following the 2020 election, Republicans defied the establishment pundits who expected Democrats to gain as many as 15 seats. In fact, Republicans have flipped at least 11 seats, and GOP candidates lead in the eight races that are still undecided.

If the Republicans win all eight undecided races, they would trail 222-213, meaning they would need to flip only five seats to regain the majority in 2022.

During off-presidential election years, the party that is not in the White House gains on average a couple of dozen seats.

TRENDING: Employees melt down after learning company is publishing prominent conservative Jordan Peterson's book: Report

Meanwhile, the Senate majority will be decided by the outcome of two runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5, with Republicans currently holding a 50-48 edge.

A New York Times summary of the undecided House races was spotlighted by the Daily Wire.

In California's 21st District, with 98% of the votes counted, Republican David Valadao had a 50.5%-49.5% lead over Democrat TJ Cox, the incumbent. That's a lead of about 2,000 votes.

In California's 25th district, GOP incumbent Mike Garcia holds a narrow 50.06%-49.94% lead.

Could the GOP take over the House? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In Iowa's 2nd District, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks leads by 39 votes, with 196,880 to Democratic incumbent Rita Hart's 196,841.

In New York's 1st District, GOP incumbent Rep. Lee Zeldin leads with 61.3% of the vote to Democrat Nancy Goroff's 38.7%, with 77% of the vote reported.

In New York's 2nd district, GOP candidate Andrew Garbarino holds 56.4% of the vote to Democrat Jackie Gordon's 42.6%, with 84% of the vote counted.

In New York's 11th district, GOP challenger Nicole Malliotakis holds 57.9% of the vote to Democrat incumbent Max Rose's 42.1%, with 85% of the vote counted.

In New York's 22nd district, 92% of the vote is counted giving GOP challenger Claudia Tenney 50.4% of the vote to Democrat incumbent Anthony Brindisi's 47.4%.

In New York's 24th district, 92% of the votes have been counted giving GOP incumbent Rep. John Katko 57.4% of the vote to Democrat challenger Dana Balter's 38.9%.