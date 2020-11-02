Stop the presses: CNN fact-checks Biden on fracking

Joe Biden's claim that he has never said he would ban fracking was too much even for the likes of CNN.

"Let's just be honest, the vice president has given inconsistent answers on that question," said the network's John King. "You go back into the Demcratic primaries, and it sounded like he was against fracking. Now he is much more saying no."

On Monday in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, Biden declared that "no matter how many times Trump tries to lie about it, I will not ban fracking -- never said I would."

Banning fracking in the key battleground state, King noted, would mean the loss of "not just energy jobs, but the domino effect then on small businesses and restaurants and the like."

Pennsylvania, with 20 Electoral College votes, is regarded by many analysts as the key to winning the election. Trump flipped the traditionally Democratic state red in 2016.

King is CNN's chief national correspondent and the anchor of "Inside Politics."

See John King's fact check:

See Biden's remark in Beaver County, Pennsylvania:

Joe Biden just LIED in Beaver County, Pennsylvania when he claimed he has "never" said he would ban fracking. Biden has REPEATEDLY said that he would ban fracking. ROLL THE TAPE. pic.twitter.com/AmBYC6rRed — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) November 2, 2020

After the Oct. 23 presidential-campaign debate in Nashville, a CNN analyst also fact-checked Biden on fracking.

CNN fact-checked Biden after the debate:

During the debate, Biden challenged Trump to post video contradicting his claim, and the president delivered the next day.

"Here you go @JoeBiden!" Trump wrote in a tweet that included a link to a video montage of both Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.

It shows Biden being asked during a Democratic primary debate: "Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?"

"No. We would work it out. We would make sure it's eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those,” Biden said.

The video also shows vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris saying there's "no question I'm in favor of banning fracking."

Trump pressed Biden on the issue.

"I have never said I oppose fracking," Biden said.

"You said it on tape," Trump retorted.

"Show the tape. Put it on your website," Biden said.

Proponents argue fracking, a process that injects liquid at high pressure to break up shale and extract oil and natural gas, has helped make the United States energy independent. And they point out that natural gas burns more cleanly and emits less carbon dioxide than coal.

Opponents contend it contaminates water and causes noise and air pollution, threatening human health.

In the key presidential election battleground of Pennsylvania, the commonwealth's Department of Labor and Industry says fracking supports 20,000 to 50,000 jobs.

Pennsylvania is the country's second-largest producer of natural gas, behind Texas.

In a tweet the day after the debate, Senate Republicans said the Democrats' "radical energy agenda is on full display."

"Their promise to ban fracking as well as their so-called 'Green New Deal' would destroy America's energy industry and cause energy bills to spike for families across America."

See the video: