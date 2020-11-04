Trump poised to take Florida

President Trump appears to be headed for victory in Florida, a state that analysts believe he must carry to reach 270 Electoral College votes.

With 93% of the vote counted, the New York Times estimates Trump, with a 3.2-point lead, has a greater than 95% chance of winning the Sunshine State's 29 electoral votes.

The Times' "needle" is tracking two other states in the South that Trump must carry to have a good shot at winning the election, Georgia and North Carolina.

In Georgia, with a 3-point lead and 40% of the vote reported, the Times gives Trump an 83% chance of winning the state.

In North Carolina, with 78% of the votes counted, Trump is estimated to have a 1.7-point lead and a 95% chance of winning.

The Times analysis concludes that if Biden were to win all three states, a "blowout" Biden win is likely. If Trump loses one of the states, Trump would need the Midwest states to keep his chances alive.

If the president carries all three, which is now the Times "best guess," either candidate could win and the outcome may not be known on Election Day.

The Trump campaign has regarded Florida and Ohio is part of the foundation for victory. In Ohio, which Trump won by 9 points in 2016, Biden held a 12-point lead with 49% of the vote counted. But Trump is narrowing the margin, and the turnout was down in the northern Democratic stronghold of Cuyahoga County.

With 65% of the vote reported in Ohio, Biden leads 50.4% to 48.3%.

In the key state of Pennsylvania, with 20 electoral votes, only 12% of the vote has been reported, with Biden leading 61% to

Fox News has called Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama for Trump, giving him 94 votes.

Biden, according to the Fox News team, has won Colorado, Illinois, Virginia, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and the District of Columbia, giving the former vice president 129 votes.

However, CNN still has not called Virginia.

If Trump wins Pennsylvania, it could indicate how well he will do in Michigan and Wisconsin. Flipping the three states in 2016 from Democrat to Republican was the key to his victory over Hillary Clinton.

The Biden campaign believes Texas is in play, and both have regarded Arizona as competitive. Trump won both states in 2016.

Ohio is another important swing state that Trump won in 2016. The Trump campaign believes it has a shot at Minnesota and Nevada, two states it narrowly lost in 2016.