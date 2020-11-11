Project Veritas to release audio of fed agents threatening USPS vote-fraud whistleblower

Countering a House Democrat claim that a Postal Service whistleblower has recanted testimony that a supervisor ordered the backdating of mail ballots in Pennyslvania, Project Veritas is promising the release of audio recordings later Tuesday night.

Federal agents, according to Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe, "coerced" the whistleblower, Richard Hopkins, for four hours without representation. But Hopkins, according to O'Keefe, stands by his original affidavit claiming ballots that received after Election Day, Nov. 3, were postmarked Nov. 3.

O'Keefe called a series of tweets by the House Oversight Committee "soviet style truth suppression."

The committee said on Twitter that the whistleblower has "completely RECANTED his allegations of a supervisor tampering with mail-in ballots after being questioned by investigators, according to" the USPS inspector general.

TRENDING: Giuliani: Trump campaign has the evidence to change Pennsylvania election results

The committee said IG investigators informed committee staff Tuesday "that they interviewed Hopkins on Friday, but that Hopkins RECANTED HIS ALLEGATIONS yesterday and did not explain why he signed a false affidavit."

O'Keefe insists, however, that Hopkins, a carrier in Erie, Pennsylvania, stands by his story.

UPDATE: @Project_Veritas has obtained recordings of fed agents interrogating PA USPS whistleblower re: backdating ballots. The recordings are explosive evidence of retaliation, “scaring” him. Whistleblower has received a letter putting him on suspension without pay. More soon. pic.twitter.com/8I5L8jqUsu — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 10, 2020

Is the U.S. Postal Service involved in vote fraud in the 2020 election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (137 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

Hopkins revealed his identity on Friday after his USPS superiors saw his Thursday interview with Project Veritas.

Hopkins told Project Veritas his supervisors and others above him were ordering carriers to backdate ballots that were received after Election Day.

Hopkins made it clear he did not see his supervisor backdating ballots but heard him and his colleagues talking about doing it.

Hopkins said that after his superiors saw his interview with Project Veritas they brought up other issues they had with him in the past.

"They said that I was, because of certain factors, I was kind of implicated as the one who had come out, so they wanted to get my side of the story because they wanted to start an investigation into this," he explained. "I think this comes from above them, and that's what I told the postal inspectors. I just think they were just doing what they were told."

We have recordings of the federal agents, who COERCED this man through a 4 hour interrogation Without representation, who stands by his original affidavit re: backdating ballots. Standby for recordings doubling down on backdating ballots. This is soviet style truth suppression https://t.co/toK6r8zb2m — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 10, 2020

Hopkins said that about 20 minutes after Project Veritas broke the story, his supervisor called him and told him he would not be needed at his scheduled time Saturday morning.

Unsure of keeping his job, Hopkins established a GoFundMe account to raise $50,000. It soon surpassed $53,000.

He wrote on the fundraising platform:

My name is Richard Hopkins and I currently work for the United States Postal Service in Erie, Pennsylvania and I am willing to testify under oath that 2020 Presidential Election ballots are being backdated to November 3rd by my supervisors. I made the difficult decision to risk everything in my life to come forward with this information of extreme wrongdoing by the Post Office. I am uncertain of what the future holds for me but I felt the public had a right to know what is really going on. The Post Office has already been threatening my employment. I am scared for myself, my family, and those closest to me. Thank you James O’Keefe and Project Veritas for letting me tell my story when others wouldn’t. Please support me as I go forward with this battle.

Hopkins told Project Veritas that other employees "feel the same way I do, but they do not want to say anything."

"They contacted me, and actually were like: 'That was badass and what-not. They were kind of glad that I did what I did — because they know things are — some odd stuff," he said.

Hopkins told O'Keefe he told the USPS inspectors exactly what he told Project Veritas.

"I was casing my route and I saw the postmaster pull one of our supervisors to the side," he said. "He was pulling the supervisor, it was, and it was really close to where my case was — so, I was able to hear, listen in and I heard him say to the supervisor that they messed up yesterday."

The whistleblower said he was curious about what was messed up.

"He told the supervisor they had postmarked one of the ballots for the fourth, instead of the third, because they were supposed to put them for the third," Hopkins said.