John Kerry: Biden presidency opens door to globalist 'Great Reset'

A Joe Biden presidency would help propel the World Economic Forum's globalist "Great Reset" plan to use the coronavirus pandemic to transform the world's economy, according to former Secretary of State John Kerry and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"The notion of a reset is more important than ever before," Kerry said in a World Economic Forum panel. "I personally believe ... we're at the dawn of an extremely exciting time."

Kerry said Biden is ready to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, which would help drive the "Great Reset," Breitbart News reported

Breitbart editor James Delingpole describes the "Great Reset" as a plan in which unelected global bureaucrats abolish money, private property and democracy to creat a "New World Order."

Kerry said rejoining the Paris agreement, which critics say would kill more than 1 million American jobs, is "not enough."

"I know Joe Biden believes this. It's not enough just to rejoin [the agreement] for the United States. It's not enough for us to do just the minimum of what it requires," Kerry said.

"The Biden administration will focus on every sector of the American economy," he said. "There will be a 2035 goal to achieve net neutrality with respect to power and production."

In June, Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, presented the plan, writing that the COVID-19 lockdowns "may be gradually easing, but anxiety about the world's social and economic prospects is only intensifying." He warned a "sharp economic downturn has already begun, and we could be facing the worst depression since the 1930s."

"To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions," Klaus said.

"Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a 'Great Reset' of capitalism."

The United States, however, has acheived the "V-shaped recovery" in Gross Domestic Product promised by President Trump, with a record 33.1% GDP increase in the third quarter, at an annualized rate, after a 32.8% dive in the second.

Von der Leyen said the European Commission looks forward to the U.S. rejoining the Paris agreement, calling Biden a "friend in the White House."

She anticipates working with Washington to write "a new rulebook for the digital economy and the digital society."

"So, covering everything from data to infrastructure, but also talking about security and democracy, technology to fair taxation — all of these are topics are on the table with digital change," she said. "So ladies and gentlemen, the need for global cooperation and this acceleration of change will both be drivers of the Great Reset. And I see this as an unprecedented opportunity."

Von der Leyen said the most pressing issue is COVID-19, followed by climate change and technology.

Breitbart noted Biden already has adopted the "Build Back Better" slogan that the World Economic Forum uses for the "Great Reset."