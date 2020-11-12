Login
$61 million of meth seized at Texas border crossings

Bust comes amid cartel crime wave

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2020 at 10:58am
(ZEROHEDGE) – Methamphetamine is flooding across the Mexico-U.S. border at an all-time high, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have ramped up patrols at border crossings to disrupt the illegal drug trade made possible by Mexican drug cartels.

CBP released a statement on Nov. 3 detailing how the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge and World Trade Bridge border crossings recently seized, in two separate events, about $61 million worth of meth.

"The trafficking and production of methamphetamine has increased substantially over the past year, causing drug traffickers to become more creative in their methods of smuggling their product into America," said Acting Port Director Andrew Douglas, Laredo Port of Entry.

