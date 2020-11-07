7 dead, 2 missing in North Carolina flash floods

(FOX NEWS) -- At least seven people were reportedly killed and two others are missing after heavy rainfall in North Carolina spurred dangerous flash flooding.

The National Weather Service had issued several flash flood warnings on Thursday, as torrents of rain stretched from Charlotte into the capital of Raleigh.

On Thursday, Alexander County officials said the flooding claimed at least four lives at a family campground in Hiddenite. One of the three other deaths was related to a car accident, officials said.

