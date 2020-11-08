SECTIONS
Diversions Health U.S.IN MEMORIAM
P Share Print

Alex Trebek, longtime 'Jeopardy!' host, dead at 80

TV's consummate quizmaster dies 'peacefully' after lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 8, 2020 at 12:57pm
P Share Print

(ROLLING STONE) -- Alex Trebek, television’s consummate quizmaster and the host of Jeopardy! for 35 years, died Sunday morning at the age of 80 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the show tweeted. “Thank you, Alex.”

Trebek revealed his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March 2019. Despite the prognosis, Trebek vowed to continue working even as he fought the disease. “Truth told, I have to,” Trebek added, with a wink of humor. “Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×