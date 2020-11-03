Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Hint of menace from China's new routemap

(LONDON TELEGRAPH) -- While Americans decide their political fate this week by vote, the Chinese had their fate decided for them behind closed doors last week at a fortified nomenklatura hotel run by the People’s Liberation Army and famously used for show trials during the Cultural Revolution.

The Communist Party’s Fifth Plenum – setting out China’s economic and strategic path until 2035 – has ramifications for the world that may ultimately matter as much as the outcome of the US election.

The routemap marks a strategic rupture with the China we have come to know since Deng Xiaoping relaxed the Party’s authoritarian grip 40 years ago and ushered in a flowering of free enterprise. Xi Jinping’s regime is reverting to the Maoist doctrine of “autarkist self-sufficiency”, with an added hint of menace in the language of Thursday’s Plenum communique.

Read the full story ›