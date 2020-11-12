Arizona election chief claimed Trump on side of 'Nazis'

The secretary of state overseeing the presidential vote count in Arizona said last summer that President Trump was "on the side of the freaking Nazis."

Kathy Hobbs also has described what happens at Trump rallies as "deplorable" and called for "stopping the Trump agenda," the Washington Examiner reported.

Hobbs' Nazi tweet was a response to then-Republican Sen. Jeff Flake condemning white supremacists at the 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump also repeatedly has condemned white supremacists.

Regardless, Hobbs reprised her Nazi attack a few days later.

Hobbs, in elected office in Arizona since 2010, became secretary of state in 2018.

The Examiner pointed out she's not the only Democratic secretary of state overseeing a key Electoral College contest who has bad-mouthed the president on Twitter.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar predicted a Trump victory would "significantly weaken the U.S., driving us into a lengthy recession."

In a 2017 tweet, she asserted that "using the title 'President' before the word 'Trump' really demeans the office of the presidency."

Hobbs also has used her official state Twitter account to criticize President Trump.

The President is on the side of the freaking Nazis. Don't just say stuff - DO SOMETHING!!! https://t.co/Es9ScskF58 — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 12, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump has made it abundantly clear he's more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being @POTUS for all Americans. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 15, 2017

Thank you voters of Alabama - we’re one seat closer to stopping the Trump agenda. We just saw what happens when we fight in every zip code, in every state. Let's make it happen in Arizona in 2018!! — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) December 13, 2017

The Arizona Republic reported the president has been gaining ground on Joe Biden as the votes are being tabulated.

The president picked up 1,193 votes in a recent update, leaving the Democrat with a lead of a little over 11,000 votes.