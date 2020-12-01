Articles of impeachment filed against Ohio governor

(BREITBART) -- A total of 12 articles of impeachment have officially been filed against Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine over abuse of power during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio State Rep. John Becker (R) was joined by Representatives Candice Keller (R), Nino Vitale (R), and Paul Zeltwanger (R) in filing articles of impeachment against Governor DeWine, according to a report by Cleveland 19 News.

The representatives argue that DeWine has abused his power during the pandemic, noting that the governor vetoed Senate Bill 55 — and threatened to veto other General Assembly legislation, including Senate Bill 311 — which seeks to severely limit the governor’s power during a pandemic.

Read the full story ›