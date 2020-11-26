Astonishing cruise line losses, no end in sight

(CRUISEHIVE) – Recovery is still distant for a cruise industry scrambling to stay afloat. Shocking numbers released by Stock Apps show the industry is on track to lose around $20 billion in revenues this year.

While $20 billion is an incredibly large number in itself, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Cruise lines worldwide are borrowing billions, refinancing, and selling vessels to be able to sail, hopefully, in the next year.

The combined loss incurred by the cruise lines and the shore-based service industry supporting the cruise lines could well run into trillions of dollars in 2020.

