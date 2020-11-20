'Austictic' boy can name any car ever made

(GOOD NEWS NETWORK) – People with autism generally see the world through a different lens than the rest of the world, and it's often one with a singular focus. Such is the case with 12-year-old Anthony Schmidt. Anthony is driven—by his obsession for cars.

His extensive collection of model cars is mind-boggling, but Anthony's love of automobiles doesn't stop there. He also has an encyclopedic knowledge of pretty much every car that's ever been built from their first inception to today's latest models.

Show him a car, and he can tell you everything about it down to the smallest detail. It was a skill that came in handy for some New York detectives who had only a grainy image of a suspect's car in an ongoing criminal investigation.

Read the full story ›