Austria to ban 'political Islam' after terror attack

Law targets wider jihadist sympathizers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2020 at 11:26am
(SUMMIT NEWS) – In response to a jihadist terror attack in Vienna last week, the government of Austria will pass a law making it illegal to spread "political Islam" in the country.

The European nation's capital was shook when a lone gunman killed four people and injured 23 others during a rampage that began in the city's historic quarter. The culprit, 20-year-old Kujtim Fejzullai, was an ISIS sympathizer.

In response, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced new measures that would make preaching "political Islam" a criminal offense.

