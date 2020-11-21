Barr & Durham: From supposed bulldogs to Deep State lapdogs

Are William Barr and John "Bull" Durham just running out the clock on their Russia hoax investigation? Have they been counting on, for whatever reason, Trump losing his reelection bid? Did the president ever really have anyone to fight for him?

Unless President Trump wins his challenges, it's looking as if there will not be the "justice" we were assured was right around the corner.

And worse, it's looking to me that there never was going to be any indictments, no jail time, no one held accountable for one of the greatest crimes perpetrated against a sitting president in American history.

There's only two possible reasons for this, and neither is that they simply didn't have enough time to make their case.

As I see it, Barr and Durham are themselves just a couple swamp rats, or one or other or both are not the tough-guy fighters they were billed as – that are in fact utterly spineless, lacking the courage to stand up against the Deep State swamp.

William Barr was confirmed as attorney general on Feb. 14, 2019 – going on two years ago. He was treated as the second coming of Elliot Ness. He would be the one who would finally cut through the bureaucratic red-tape and obstacles and get to the bottom of the Russia collusion hoax. He would bring to account all those shady operators who tried and failed to bring down the president.

Barr was tough – no nonsense, we were told. He wouldn't cow to the left or wither under the pressure of their constant badgering and inept questioning. And then, in May of 2019, he enlisted U.S. Attorney John Durham to examine the origins of the Russia investigation.

And we all cheered. Hope sprang eternal. After the all-talk-no-action Republican promises for two years, we finally had a couple of Trump-like fighters to flush out the Deep State crime family.

I mean, just look at Durham's picture! He even looks like the kind of Wyatt Earp we needed!

In June of 2019, then-Rep. Mark Meadows, told Sean Hannity: "I can tell you that John Durham and Attorney General Barr are going to get to the bottom of it. They are including in part of their surveillance - really looking at the intelligence community to make sure that justice is brought."

A buoyed Rep. Jim Jordan echoed the sentiments of Meadows.

And then we waited and waited … and waited.

It was July 2020, after 13 months had passed and well into election season, when the Daily Mail reported, "Prosecutor John Durham reveals the report into 'spying' on Trump's campaign will be released by the end of summer and says: 'The American people deserve to hear this story.'"

Yes, Mr. Durham. We did then and still do today!

According to the Daily Mail story, Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said that "the report was not the 'goal' of the criminal investigation but that it will be 'pivotal to the restoration of that one tiered system of justice.'" However, she rather ominously added that she hoped a report would emerge sooner rather than later in an effort to prevent the Durham's work from being potentially buried by a Democrat win, should Trump lose in November.

Since the time Barr was hired and Durham signed on, can anyone tell me a single thing they have accomplished to hold to account the criminals who framed the president of the United States?

And why is that?

Well, I had my suspicions then, and I'm saddened to say that I and others were probably correct.

Both Barr and Durham have off and on been part of the federal swamp for 30 years or more. I've said many times that no one is able to withstand the allure of the Deep State if he has spent a substantial amount of time in the "system." No one – ever! It has literally corrupted all comers.

And that is reason I surmised that neither Barr nor tough-guy John "Bull" Durham would do jack-squat to indict or jail any of the swamp-things responsible for the three ring circus of leftist clowns that tried to bury Trump.

Sure, they would go through the motions, but in the end, we hopeful conservatives would be left with yet another hollow feeling of disappointment.

But hey – we ought to be used to it by now.

Listen to an audio version of this column: