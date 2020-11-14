Login
Beijing explodes with rage after Mike Pompeo backs independent Taiwan

Relations worsen between the 2 countries

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 14, 2020 at 2:50pm
(EXPRESS UK) – China's foreign ministry responded to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a senior figure in President Donald Trump's administration, after he backed Taiwan's independence from Beijing. The Trump administration has taken a hardline stance against the Chinese Communist Party this year, with Beijing and Washington exchanging sanctions and threats throughout 2020. Taiwan recently agreed to buy advanced weapons systems from the US for billions of dollars, which enraged China.

Wang Wenbin, foreign ministry spokesman, slammed Mr Pompeo for his comments, reaffirming Beijing's view that Taiwan is an inalienable part of mainland China.

He also said the Secretary of State's comments caused more damage to Chinese and American relations.

Read the full story ›

