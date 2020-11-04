SECTIONS
Biden introduces granddaughter as his dead son

'This is my son, Beau, who a lot of you helped elect to the Senate'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 3, 2020 at 8:13pm
(DAILY MAIL) -- Joe Biden made an embarrassing gaffe during his final pit stop on election day as he introduced his granddaughter Finnegan as his late son Beau Biden, then called her by her cousin Natalie's name, before finally correctly introducing Natalie as Beau's daughter to a crowd of supporters in Philadelphia.

'This is my son, Beau Biden who a lot of you helped elect to the Senate in Delaware,' he said as he put his arm around Finnegan's shoulder.

He then continued with the slip-up by calling her Natalie and saying she is Beau's daughter. Natalie, 16, is Beau's daughter while Finnegan, 20, is actually Biden’s other son Hunter’s daughter.

Read the full story ›

