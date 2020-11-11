Biden promised not to declare victory until election certified

Joe Biden is moving ahead as the media-declared president-elect, but during the first presidential debate with President Trump, he affirmed he would "not declare victory until the election is independently certified."

Moderator Chris Wallace posed the question to the former vice president during the Sept. 28 debate in Cleveland.

"Will you urge your supporters to stay calm while the vote is counted, and will you pledge not to declare victory until the election is independently certified?" Wallace asked.

"Yes," Biden replied.

The former vice president elaborated.

"And here's the deal, we'll count the ballots. As you pointed out, some of these ballots in some states can't even be opened until Election Day, and if there's thousands of ballots, it's going to take time to do it," Biden said.

But amid lawsuits and investigations presenting evidence of serious vote fraud in the battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada, Biden delivered a victory speech Saturday declaring "the election is over."

While major media outlets have called the race for Biden, none of the states have certified their votes, and the process won't be finalized until January.

After local election officials verify their counts, the governor or another state official certifies the statewide results. The governor then certifies the slate of electors for the Electoral College.

In Arizona, for example, local election officials have until Nov. 23 to finalize their counts, and the secretary of state certifies statewide results Nov. 30.

The states must resolve any election disputes by Dec. 8. Then, on Dec. 14, electors will meet in their respective states to cast their ballots.

On Dec. 23, the president of the Senate receives electoral vote certificates, and on Jan. 6, Congress counts the electoral votes in a joint session. Any objections to the votes must be submitted in writing and signed by at least one member of the House and one of the Senate.