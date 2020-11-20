Biden struggles with thoughts, speech, 'at times sounding incoherent'

Joe Biden struggled with his words and thoughts, "at times sounding incoherent," at a news conference following a meeting with governors this week, according to a new report from BizPacReview.

The evidence of Biden's troubles, which have been evident throughout his campaign, was in videos posted online:

Biden: "I’m going to — we’re going to impose the — we’re going to enforce the — excuse me, employ the defense, reconstruct the act, to be able to go out there and dictate companies build and do following things." pic.twitter.com/LSNrlwufDG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 19, 2020

Biden was speaking about a meeting with governors regarding their needs for the ongoing COVID-19 issues.

"Clips of Biden's remarks posted to social media appear to show him losing his train of thought and then working hard to find the right words to express himself, at times sounding incoherent," was the BPR verdict.

For example, he said, "Thirdly, we discussed the need to help states with Title 32 funding for the National Guard. That's a fancy way of saying governors … governors … need to be able to get funding when they dispo … when they need to … uh … em … em … uh, bring their National Guard into play, " the 78-year-old said.

In another instance, he has trouble with the Defense Production Act, which President Trump has used to support the supply chain for the nation's COVID-19 response.

"I'm going to … we're going to impose the … we're going to enforce the … excuse me, employ the defense, reconstruct the act, to be able to go out there and dictate companies build and do following things."

The BPR report explained, "Biden's apparent cognitive decline since leaving the vice presidency has been a frequent topic of conversation throughout his campaign, though Democrats and some in the media have claimed it should not be a topic of discussion."

BPR reported that Biden "blew up" at an autoworker in Detroit several months ago, while campaigning, prompting Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume to comment he thought Biden's mental capabilities were faltering.

If fact, in recent months, Biden has flubbed the U.S. Constitution, inflated the COVID military death toll to 873 times what it is, earned the opinion from a former White House stenographer that he's losing his "mental acuity," prompted a poll that 41% of Americans think he's mentally "diminished," mumbled his way through a sentence until admitting, "I don't know."

The Western Journal at one point explained Biden provided the "most unintelligible answer we've every heard," when he said, "My message is that the president has to move more rapidly. You know, we know from experience that speed matters. We know that you can't go too fast. It's about going too slow. And in order to avoid that – those very high numbers, we have to do at least several things. One, we have to depend on what the president is going to do right now. And first of all, he has to tell – wait till the cases – before anything happens – look, the whole idea is he's got to get in place things that were shortages of. We're not testing enough people. We don't – our first responders, docs and nurses, don't have the gloves, the masks..."

Biden has referred to a nonexistent border between Venezuela and Bolivia, introduced his granddaughter as his dead son, then got her name wrong, and even introduced himself as "Kamala's running mate."

He also referenced the president, "George," instead of President Trump, failed to member the name of the "senator who was a Mormon, the governor," and addressed the people of "Arizona" while he was in Nevada.