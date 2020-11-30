Biden urged to crack down on accreditation standards for Christian colleges

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The Human Rights Campaign, a gay advocacy group, released a 24-page wish list for Joe Biden’s presidential administration, including reinterpreting a Department of Education regulation.

The “Blueprint for Positive Change 2020” asks the future Biden administration to issue clarification that changes the current understanding of an education law in relation to accreditation of universities.

The group said that the current interpretation of the Higher Education Opportunity Act “could be interpreted to require accrediting bodies to accredit religious institutions that discriminate or that do not meet science based curricula standards.”

