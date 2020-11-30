Bill would mandate lessons on racism and social justice

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Lawmakers in New Jersey passed a bill last month which would require schools to teach about racism, social justice and the “contributions made by prominent African Americans from the past to the present like Kamala Harris.”

Bill 3601, originally introduced back in March, awaits Governor Phil Murphy’s signature to become state law.

The bill appropriates $400,000 to, among other things, teach that “inequality is a consequence of prejudice and discrimination in the pursuit of maintaining power and dominance over certain portions of society,” and “emphasize the personal responsibility of each citizen to fight racism and hatred whenever and wherever it happens.”

Read the full story ›