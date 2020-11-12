Bionic gloves allow elderly concert pianist to play once more

(GOOD NEWS NETWORK) – At age 80, having performed to great acclaim with celebrated orchestras in the United States and abroad, Brazilian piano maestro João Carlos Martins has had a stellar career.

Unfortunately, until recently, a combination of degenerative disease and a series of injuries had all but stilled his talented hands.

No longer able master the piano, Martins turned to conducting. However, thanks to an ingenious invention of some “bionic gloves,” he’s back at the keyboard, making music again.

