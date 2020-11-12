Boeing sells ZERO airplanes in October

(BREITBART) – Boeing received zero orders for aircraft in the month of October. Despite the setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, European competitor Airbus received 11 new orders in the month of October.

According to a report by the Seattle Times published on Tuesday, Boeing’s sales woes continued through the month of October, logging no orders for airplanes and delivering just 13 airplanes based on existing orders, as compared to 72 deliveries by Airbus.

During Boeing’s Q3 earnings call, which took place on October 28, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Greg Smith said that the decrease in sales is a result of the extra time that the company is putting into ensuring that each aircraft is ready for use.

