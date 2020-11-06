SECTIONS
Health World
P Share Print

British woman threatened with police visit for not downloading corona-tracking app

Even though it's voluntary

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 6, 2020 at 10:40am
P Share Print

(SUMMIT NEWS) A British woman says she was threatened with police visiting her home if she did not download the NHS coronavirus ‘track and trace’ app.

LockdownSkeptics.org features the story of a woman from Skipton who tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately self-isolated.

“This was followed by “in excess” of 20 text messages demanding that she download the NHS App. She did not do so since she doesn’t want to be followed round by it and she’s self-isolating anyway. She was then telephoned by the Test and Trace system and the caller threatened her with a “police check at your address if you do not download the app.” Utterly furious, she ended the phone call and is waiting to see what happens next.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







British woman threatened with police visit for not downloading corona-tracking app
Vladimir Putin, 68, 'set to resign early next year
Labor Dept. Unemployment drops to 6.9%
Labor Dept: Unemployment down to 6.9%
DOJ: Armed agents could be sent to ballot-counting locations
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×