Campus strike over shooting leads to big payout for black student activists

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Haverford College administrators recently caved to demands from student strikers after two weeks.

Student activists launched the strike the night of October 28, according to campus paper The Bi-College News. It came after the fatal shooting of Walter Wallace by Philadelphia police officers on October 26. Bodycam footage shows that Wallace had a knife and the police officers warned him 11 times to drop it.

The strike included a vow to not attend classes or show up for campus work assignments.

