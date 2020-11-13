Login
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Campus strike over shooting leads to big payout for black student activists

Students will get paid for striking

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 13, 2020 at 4:51pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Haverford College administrators recently caved to demands from student strikers after two weeks.

Student activists launched the strike the night of October 28, according to campus paper The Bi-College News. It came after the fatal shooting of Walter Wallace by Philadelphia police officers on October 26. Bodycam footage shows that Wallace had a knife and the police officers warned him 11 times to drop it.

The strike included a vow to not attend classes or show up for campus work assignments.

