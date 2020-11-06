Candace Owens announces lawsuit against Facebook fact-checkers

(JUST THE NEWS) Well-known conservative activist Candace Owens says she's filing a lawsuit against Facebook’s third-party fact-checkers after they censored her account in August.

Owens said Thursday she had previously shared a video of a doctor giving his opinion on COVID-19, which she shared to her social media. Facebook quickly issued a strike to her account because “they said only information that they agree with about COVID-19 ... was acceptable," she said.

Her account has since been demonetized, preventing her from using the page as a source of income.

