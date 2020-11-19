Catholic group slams bishops for letting Biden 'spit in the face of Christ' by supporting abortion

(LIFE NEWS) – A Catholic pro-life group is furious with the nation's Catholic bishops for issuing a statement claiming abortion activists Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have won the presidential election and for letting Biden "spit in the face of Christ" with his radical support of unlimited abortions.

American Life League, a Catholic pro-life organization, slammed the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops after they congratulated Biden and Harris. Archbishop José H. Gomez, president of the USCCB, released a statement saying Biden was the winner despite the election not having been certified and despite reports of election fraud in multiple battleground states.

