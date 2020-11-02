Catholic university faculty upset that school blasted gay marriage

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Professors and students at Assumption University, a Catholic college in Massachusetts, are upset at the institution for sharing a document on voting that criticized gay marriage.

University officials had emailed out a document from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops on October 19 to current students. It discussed various political issues and how voters, particularly Catholics, should weigh the issues while voting. The USCCB represents Catholic bishops in the United States.

The school had emailed out week seven of a 53-page document that touched on a variety of issues.

Read the full story ›