'I caught them all' – Trump's most important quote?

So I think, in light of all of the things going on – and you know what I mean by that: the fake news, the Comeys of the world, all of the bad things that went on. It's called the "swamp." And you know what happened and you know what I did. A big favor. I caught the swamp. I caught them all. Let's see what happens. Nobody else could have done that but me. I caught all of this corruption that was going on, and nobody else could have done it. [Remarks by President Trump before Marine One departure, Nov. 8, 2019]

Given the Nov. 8, 2019, date, most of us assumed these remarks were about the Russian collusion narrative, the Mueller investigation, spying on the Trump campaign by the Obama administration and the fake impeachment effort by the Democratic Party.

What if it wasn't about Russia at all? What if Trump was a year ahead of the rest of us? What if it was really about the 2020 presidential election?

Maybe the swamp runs a lot deeper than any of us imagined. Maybe the swamp has tributaries that run out into the blue states, where carefully crafted election fraud has controlled our presidential elections for generations.

What if Trump in 2019 was already setting the stage for the largest sting operation in history? What if a few blue-state governors in battleground states have been coordinating their efforts in election fraud with fake ballots, fake voters and fake elections for generations – at least since the election of President John F. Kennedy, which was paid for by unionizing the federal government.

TRENDING: Lawsuit: Out-of-state vehicles brought tens of thousands of unsealed ballots to Michigan, all for Dems

Most of the state elections could be real and the votes honestly counted. But a handful of coordinating blue-state governors and their election chiefs could control the outcome of the entire nation's election, with only smallish amounts of targeted fraud.

This year's general election could have been the first one with widespread media collusion for a single party, however. Internal polling for both campaigns had to show that it was setting up for a big Trump victory. The media-sponsored public polls were as fake as the rest of the news, meant to suppress the Republican turnout vote.

The massive reelection rallies Trump initiated even before the COVID restrictions likely had a dual purpose. Of course, they built additional support and energy to reelect Trump. They also revealed the actual interest in Trump in our culture. But they panicked the Democratic establishment. They had real polling numbers, and they knew that Trump was building to a massive election blowout, which would also demolish their hold on downstream offices in states and cities, as Trump supporters turned out in unheard of numbers.

Panic may help you run faster and jump higher, but it has no beneficial effect on our thought processes. The Democrats threw all their corrupt people and processes into the battle. If they lost the states, they lost it all. And if they lost it all, they would lose most of the splinter groups they had been using to control their people for decades. Patronage jobs, special legislation for an ever-expanding number of political splinter groups, big city mayors and then governors. All that would be gone and not re-buildable, because it was all built on lies.

In the end, the Dem party kingmakers pushed aside their slate of candidates and picked Joe Biden to unite the nation. His son's laptop computer emerged showing that Hunter Biden was the bagman for China and Ukraine corruption, and the sale of access to Joe Biden, in the form of signed documents with China's spy chief.

Big media delivered a massive in-kind campaign contribution to "the Big Guy" by disappearing the stories. Big tech followed suit, canceling anyone who tried to spread the evidence before the election.

Does anyone imagine that these disappeared news stories were all ad-hoc efforts by well-meaning, low level techies to help team Dem? Or are they evidence of mass panic as the wells close in on the Democratic Party, its patriarchs and its financiers?

Has Trump really caught them all? Let's see what happens.

See craigemcmillan.com