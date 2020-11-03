SECTIONS
The celebrities who said they'll leave U.S. if Trump reelected

Nearly two dozen vowed to exit in 2016

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 3, 2020 at 4:39pm
(BREITBART) -- After nearly two dozen celebrities vowed to leave the U.S. in 2016 if Donald Trump was elected president, there are still a few promising to leave the country should Trump win re-election.

In the 2016 cycle, celebrities including Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Lena Dunham, Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer, Barbra Streisand, Jon Stewart, Cher, Chelsea Handler, and many others said they would leave the country if Trump won.

Here’s a round up of the celebrities who’ve said they will leave the U.S if Trump wins the White House again.

Read the full story ›

